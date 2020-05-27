Renewing your motor insurance policy? Here’s why the premium could be lower

Chowdary said unlike the developed countries, Indian insurers may not be returning the premiums because motor insurance is not the only product in their portfolio. “For most general insurers, covid-19 claims are going to hit their books," he said. However, insurers seem to be factoring in the lower claims ratio into product pricing. Chowdary said premiums started moving down starting April itself by almost 10-20%. “Most insurers have lowered the premiums, but some may not because they have to provision for their fixed costs." Chowdary said the discounting will continue for this quarter and the next quarter as well, but the extent of the discount could vary once the lockdown is lifted completely. Competition among insurers too could add to the pricing pressure.