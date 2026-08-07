Rent paid in cash is not illegal, but this one mistake could cost salaried tenants their HRA benefit

Many landlords in India still prefer to collect rent in cash, whether it's for a rented apartment, a shared flat or a paying guest (PG) accommodation. While this may be convenient for some tenants, it often raises an important question: Can you still claim House Rent Allowance (HRA) if you've paid your rent in cash?
The short answer is yes.
Paying rent in cash does not automatically disqualify you from claiming HRA under the old tax regime. However, since cash payments don't leave a digital trail, you'll need to maintain proper records to support your claim. Without adequate documentation, the Income Tax Department may question or even reject your HRA claim.
“The general idea is that cash rent payments do not negate HRA claims, but poor documentation will result in a claim that is difficult to defend if it is challenged by the tax authorities,” said Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd.
If you are a salaried individual, you can claim HRA to meet your rented accommodation-related expenses and reduce your tax liability. The entire HRA received is not always fully exempt from tax, according to a Cleartax report.
The least of the following three will be taken to be exempt from tax:
The remaining amount from your HRA is added back to your taxable salary.
However, if you don't live in a rented accommodation but still receive a house rent allowance from your company, the amount will be fully taxable.
Although rent payments are not disallowed, there are tax implications for the payer if sufficient evidence of the payment is not maintained.
For a business assessee, cash rent above ₹10,000 in a day is disallowed as an expense under Section 40A(3), said Chandni Anandan, tax expert at Cleartax, adding that rent receipts for cash above ₹5,000 should carry a revenue stamp, which is a requirement under the Stamp Act and not an income tax one.
Another practical ceiling that the expert stated is that a landlord cannot accept ₹2 lakh or more in cash from one person in a day under Section 269ST of the Income-tax Act, though that restriction and its penalty apply to the landlord receiving the money, not to the tenant.
A tenant is not obliged to pay rent for a resident through a bank account or digital modes only, but cash payments may be difficult to prove, as there is no payment trail that occurs through a bank, Maurya said.
He also explained that tenants paying higher-value rent mustbe concerned with TDS (tax deducted at source). If the monthly rent exceeds ₹50,000, there are TDS provisions that must be complied with, irrespective of the payment being made in cash or through a bank.
“Therefore, while paying cash rent may be allowed, the limit prescribed must be complied with. A bank transfer, UPI, or a cheque is more advisable,” he added.
An HRA exemption can still be claimed even if rent is paid in cash. Here's what experts advise tenants to do to successfully claim HRA:
“The general idea is that cash rent payments do not negate HRA claims, but poor documentation will result in a claim that is difficult to defend if it is challenged by the tax authorities,” Maurya said.
Practically, a genuine HRA claim is not restricted merely because the landlord fails to report the rental income, Chandni said.
“The obligation to declare that income rests with the landlord, and any consequence, including a notice, falls on them, not the tenant,” she added.
She noted that the tenant's claim can, however, become the trail that surfaces the landlord's non-disclosure. Hence, to keep your claim secure, retain the rent agreement, rent receipts, proof of payment, and Form 16 reflecting the HRA.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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