How to choose the right tenure for your rental agreement

She says she would have preferred to get the rental agreement registered, but up until 2019, registration of rental agreement was not compulsory in Tamil Nadu for 11 months or less. As per the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenant Act, the rental agreement needs to be registered, regardless of its tenure. “I would prefer a 12-month tenure, as that would give us more flexibility as a tenant," she says. Sanagasetti now resides in Delhi, where she has a registered rental agreement for a one-year tenure.