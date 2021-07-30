Rental bonds can ease security deposit woes of metro tenants

If you are planning to take a house on rent, especially in cities such as Bengaluru, you may have to arrange for a security deposit of up to 10 months’ rent. So, suppose the rent is ₹20,000 per month, you will have to shell out around ₹2 lakh as deposit. Landlords take the security deposits to pay for any damage caused by the tenant. This deposit is refunded when the tenant vacates the house.