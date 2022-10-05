Rental income is credited to NRO a/c. Can an NRI claim tax benefit on home loan?

A further deduction is also allowed in respect of interest paid on money borrowed to buy or to repair or renovate the house. Since the house is rented out, the entire interest payable without any ceiling is deductible from the rent received. However, loss under the head “Income from house property" can only be set off to the extent of two lakh rupees against your other income during the year and any unabsorbed loss, if any, is allowed to be carried forward for set off against income under the house property head for next eight years.

