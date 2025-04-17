Money
Relying on rental income in retirement? Take these steps to protect yourself.
Aprajita Sharma 7 min read 17 Apr 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Summary
- Depending primarily on rental income isn't wise, especially for senior citizens. Here's what you can do to minimise the risk of a tenant taking over your property.
Many people who have retired or achieved financial independence early earn income from renting out real estate. However, relying primarily on rental income isn't wise, especially for senior citizens. What if your property remains vacant for a few months, or a tenant occupies it by force?
