Rent or buy? This in-depth guide will help you decide.
Raj Khosla 4 min read 04 Jul 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Summary
It's crucial to weigh the pros and cons of home ownership vs renting, especially if you're an urban professional in your 20s or 30s. What's best for you depends on your financial situation, life goals, and local housing market.
Who doesn’t dream of buying a house? Owning a home can have several benefits, apart from the obvious one. However, paying an enormous price for your dream home can turn out to be a liability, especially with a home loan.
