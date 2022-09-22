Average monthly rentals in posh residential colonies across seven major cities rose 8-18 per cent in last two years, while capital value appreciated by 2-9 per cent, according to Anarock. Real estate consultant Anarock noted that the demand for luxury residential properties -- for buying and renting -- in upscale colonies has increased across the seven cities namely Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

