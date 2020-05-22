Repo rate cut to bring down EMIs for those on external benchmark

Therefore, experts are advising borrowers who are still on the MCLR regime and those who have loans with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) to move to the new benchmark-linked regime. “NBFC and HFC borrowers may not benefit from this cut as these loans are not linked to the repo rate. The availability of funds and the cost of funds for these lenders is also a challenge and, hence, they may not be able to reduce rates. Hence, borrowers should look to move to an external benchmark," said Gupta.