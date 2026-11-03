Rising interest rates: should you borrow or delay festive season purchases?

Customers should rationally identify their individual requirements and thus avoid falling into a debt trap owing to a combination of enticing retail offers and easy credit available at favourable terms. During the festive season, it is almost incumbent upon most of us to somehow throw caution to the wind. An impulsive purchase of non-essential items should be avoided, as the total outlay can be higher than what was initially planned and may, therefore, place a burden beyond your repayment capacity. This is especially true in a rising interest rate environment.