Rising interest rates: should you borrow or delay festive season purchases?

Following the US Federal Reserve’s move to raise benchmark rates in September, the Reserve Bank of India announced an increase of 25 basis points in the policy repo rate on 7 October. Typically, such increases signal that interest rates are set to rise for a range of financial products, including loans and deposits.
Big-ticket corporate loans follow their own evaluation dynamics regardless of rising or falling rates. Consumer credit, however, reacts almost immediately to changes in interest rates and thus has a real-time impact on our day-to-day living standards. What should you buy? Property, vehicle, jewellery, electronic items, travel? And equally importantly, when should the purchase be made?