ABU DHABI:

The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has urged Indian expats to report any delay in payment of salary by their employers, the media reported on Thursday.

In a public notice on Wednesday which was shared on Twitter, it urged Indians to report to any such instance to the Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General in Dubai, the Khaleej Times reported.

Amid growing cases of duping and visa frauds, the Embassy also cautioned Indian jobseekers in the UAE not to come on visitor visas.

The jobseekers must authenticate their employment offers and permits before arriving in the country, it added.

The Embassy also shared videos of Indians who fell victim to fraudulent recruitment agents.

According to information from the Embassy's Twitter handle, Vikram Kumar from Pali, Rajasthan, was duped by an illegal agent from Mumbai.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.