Reported wrong income in your ITR? Here’s how you can avoid up to 200% penalty

Reporting incorrect income in an income tax return can attract penalties under the Income Tax Act, 2025, with misreporting of income liable for a penalty of up to 200% of the tax payable. The fine amount depends on whether the error is classified as under-reporting or misreporting.
Under-reporting of income occurs when a taxpayer declares a lower income than what the tax authorities assess, typically due to omissions, incorrect claims, or calculation errors. In such cases, a penalty of 50% of the tax payable on such income is applicable. Misreporting, in contrast, involves deliberate actions to conceal or distort income details, such as hiding income, claiming bogus expenses, or failing to record transactions.
Both under-reporting and misreporting of income can have serious consequences for taxpayers. Whether due to errors or deliberate actions, discrepancies in reported income can attract penalties, tax liability and scrutiny from tax authorities. Ensuring accurate disclosure of income and claims is therefore important.
However, taxpayers now have certain provisions in place to avoid such steep penalties and prosecution for under-reporting or misreporting their income. This immunity is applicable only if the defaulters voluntarily disclose their errors and pay the required tax and interest, subject to conditions. Here's how the entire process works and what you need to do.
At times, taxpayers may under-report income, either due to oversight or for other reasons. Under the existing framework, Section 440 provides for a waiver of penalty and immunity from prosecution in such cases.
The Union Budget 2026 proposed extending similar relief to cases of misreported income as well. However, to avail this immunity, the taxpayer would be required to pay the tax and interest due, along with an additional income tax equal to 100% of the tax payable on the under-reported or misreported income, in lieu of the prescribed penalty.
For instance, if the tax due is ₹10 lakh, a penalty of 200% ( ₹20 lakh) is levied. In such a case, the taxpayer can pay ₹10 lakh as tax, an additional ₹10 lakh to secure immunity, and ₹10 lakh to avoid litigation, according to Gaurav Makhijani, Managing Partner at MGA.
“To avail this (immunity), the taxpayer must pay the tax and applicable interest in full and should not file an appeal against the assessment order,” Makhijani said.
He further explained that an application for immunity must be filed within one month of the end of the month in which the assessment order is received, to avoid additional penalty exposure. The amendment for granting immunity came into effect from 1 April 2026.
There is a separate fine if the income tax authorities flag unexplained credits, unexplained investments, or unexplained assets, among others, during your income tax return filing assessment. It is proposed that such cases be treated as instances of income misreporting. A taxpayer can claim immunity in such cases by paying tax and interest due, and additional income tax equal to 120% of the tax payable on the misreported income, in lieu of penalty.
The immunity aims to give taxpayers an opportunity to settle disputes at an early stage by paying additional tax, thereby reducing the burden of litigation and compliance.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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