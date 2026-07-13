Reporting capital gains on equity and debt MFs? Here's a step-by-step guide

For listed equity shares and equity-oriented MFs, investments held for more than 12 months qualify as long-term and are taxed at 12.5% after the annual exemption of ₹1.25 lakh, while short-term capital gains (STCG) are taxed at 20%.



Classification for debt funds has become even more crucial after the tax overhaul that took effect from 1 April 2023. STCG now arises under two conditions. First, all units bought on or after 1 April 2023 qualify as short-term, regardless of holding period. Second, units bought before 1 April 2023 but redeemed within 36 months also count as short-term. FY 2025-26 is the last year in which units bought in FY 2022-23 and sold within the three-year window can still be declared short-term.



LTCG applies only to units bought before 1 April 2023 and sold after being held for more than three years, and these continue to get the benefit of indexation.