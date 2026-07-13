Reporting capital gains on equity and debt MFs? Here's a step-by-step guide

Reporting capital gains from shares, mutual funds (MFs) and other investments in the income tax return (ITR) has become more detailed after a series of tax changes introduced over the past two years. While most of the changes to capital gains taxation were implemented in FY24-25 or AY25-26, taxpayers filing returns this year for AY26-27 still need to navigate a detailed reporting framework, particularly for equity transactions.
Take debt investments, for instance. Until 31 March 2023, units of debt MFs sold after three years were treated as long-term and taxed at 20%. However, 1 April 2023 onwards, all debt MFs are treated as short-term irrespective of holding period and taxed at slab rates. So, taxpayers must carefully report gains from debt funds depending on whether the units were purchased before or after 1 April 2023.