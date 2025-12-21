When a reporting lapse can turn honest taxpayers into ‘black money’ accused
Shipra Singh 8 min read 21 Dec 2025, 05:08 pm IST
Summary
Taxpayers face severe penalties for failing to disclose foreign assets, even inadvertently. A Mumbai executive received a ₹40 lakh fine under the Black Money Act despite no income from his holdings.
Even a small, inadvertent oversight in declaring foreign assets can trigger intense scrutiny and label honest taxpayers as holders of ‘black money’, causing financial and mental stress.
