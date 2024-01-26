Republic Day 2024: How can millennials achieve financial independence in the digital era?
On Republic Day, millennials are urged to focus on achieving financial independence in the digital era by leveraging online resources and tools for education, debt management, and investment.
On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, and we commemorate this national milestone with pomp and fervour every year. Over the decades, our nation has developed and transformed into a global superpower, which has completely immersed itself in the new digital era. While today’s millennials think of and feel grateful for everything their ancestors have accomplished for them, every Republic Day should also be a commitment to building a better future for us, and that cannot be achieved without ensuring financial independence.