RERA better suits homebuyers than IBC to solve issues

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which was the dispute resolution forum under the companies’ law was also designated as the adjudicating authority for corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) and liquidation. Data suggests that post 2016, NCLT has pre-eminently become the forum for insolvency resolution and liquidation. As per government’s data for the financial year 2019-20, a whopping 19,733 cases were filed in NCLT, of which more than 61% were IBC cases. Such an exponential rise in cases at NCLT could be handled only by setting up of regional benches across various states and an increase in bench strengths at NCLT. However, at present, of the sanctioned strength of 63 members, 40% are vacant. Many regional benches are not fully functional, leading to a diversion of resources of other benches. Eventually, the Supreme Court has been forced to interfere and direct the government to fill the vacancies.