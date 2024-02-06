Research well before borrowing from digital lending apps, says Madhusudan Ekambaram of KreditBee
The robust demand for credit in the Indian market reflects the dynamic evolution of our fintech landscape, symbolising both the economic strength of our nation and the ambitious aspirations of our people.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) endorsement of fintech forming a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) emphasizes a joint dedication by both industry players and regulators to confront unscrupulous lenders in the digital lending sector, says Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-Founder & CEO, KreditBee.