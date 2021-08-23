Research well before going for the customized homes developers sell

Flexibility in design: Now WFH is a key consideration while buying a house. Homebuyers are looking for options that can help them work from home smoothly. They are looking for bigger spaces, and developers are experimenting with designs to provide flexibility in the same space without impacting the budget of the homebuyers. “Developers are providing powder-washroom (only restroom/lavatory but no shower) options instead of fully attached washrooms to increase the size of the room. They are also offering flexible working space options in the living room and bedroom. Some developers are offering “Jodi Flats" where customers can buy two flats on the same floor and remove the walls to make it one flat for bigger families," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.