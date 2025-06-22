RBI’s rate cut may not bring immediate EMI relief for all borrowers
Loans linked to banks’ internal benchmarks may not see immediate relief, certain loan categories come with fixed interest rates. NBFCs use internal models to decide whether to pass on benefit of repo cut or not
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) and the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 bps, raising hopes among borrowers of lower EMIs. But rate cuts by the central bank don’t automatically translate into immediate relief for all loan categories.