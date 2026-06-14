Resettled in India? Here's how Form 40 can help defer tax on overseas retirement savings until withdrawal

NRIs who returned to India and became tax residents but continue to hold retirement savings accounts in countries such as the US, UK, Canada or Australia are eligible to defer tax on interest accruing in those accounts until the money is actually withdrawn. To avail this relief under the Income Tax Act, 2025, taxpayers are required to file Form 40.
Form 40 replaces Form 10EE, though the rules or features of the provision remain the same. It seeks to address a tax timing mismatch that can arise when a person becomes a tax resident of India while continuing to maintain retirement savings in other foreign countries.
Taxpayers must also noted that this tax relief is only available to people who have retirement savings accounts in the notified countries mentioned above. These may include retirement schemes such as US 401(k) plans, IRAs, pension schemes in the UK, and eligible retirement savings plans in Canada.
Form 40 allows Indian residents with retirement accounts in notified countries to opt for tax deferral. By filing the form, eligible taxpayers can avoid paying tax in India on income accruing in these accounts each year.
“It is important to note that Form 40 does not provide a tax exemption. It merely postpones the Indian tax liability to a later point. When funds are eventually withdrawn, the amount may be taxable in India, subject to applicable provisions and treaty benefits. At the same time, the foreign country may also levy tax on the withdrawal. In such cases, taxpayers would generally need to rely on the relevant tax treaty and foreign tax credit mechanisms to avoid double taxation,” said Gaurav Makhijani, Managing Partner at MGA.
The option once exercised, cannot be revoked for that tax year, and it applies to all subsequent tax years. The option has to be exercised by the resident person for all such retirement benefit accounts maintained in the notified country.
The Form 40 shall be filed electronically on the e-filing portal of Income Tax Department. It can be furnished by using either a digital signature certificate or an electronic verification code and must be verified by the eligible taxpayer.
Once Form 40 is submitted along with self-declaration by the specified person, and acknowledgment is generated, it cannot be edited. People must also note that there is no offline route to file Form 40.
The following set of documents may be required while filing Form 40:
Form 40 must be filed electronically on or before the due date for filing the income tax return applicable to the taxpayer under the Income-tax Act, 2025.
Filing the form within this prescribed deadline is essential for claiming the tax relief available under Section 158. “Failure to file Form 40 within the prescribed timeline could result in the taxpayer losing the benefit of tax deferral for that year" Makhijani said.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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