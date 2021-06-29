Residential status definition varies in laws

The rules that determine the residential status of a person under the exchange control law are different from those under the income tax law. Under the income tax law, any “citizen of India" or “person of Indian origin" who lives outside the country and only makes visits here, will qualify as a non-resident in India under the following scenarios: Physical presence in India during the relevant financial year is less than 182 days, and India-sourced income is less than ₹15 lakh; physical presence in India during the relevant financial year is less than 120 days even if India-sourced income exceeds ₹15 lakh; and physical presence in India during the relevant financial year is 120 days or more but less than 182 days and less than 365 days in the preceding four financial years, even if the India-sourced income exceeds ₹15 lakh.