Residential status differs in I-T and exchange control laws

Residential status needs fresh determination for each year. If the individual satisfies any of the following basic conditions, he/she will qualify as a ‘resident’, otherwise he or she would qualify as a ‘non-resident’: Physical presence in India during the relevant FY is 182 days or more; physical presence in India during the relevant FY is 60 days or more and 365 days or more in the preceding four FYs; an individual, being a citizen of India, having total income, other than income from foreign sources, exceeding ₹15 lakh during the relevant FY, if he is not liable to tax in any other country or territory by reason of his domicile or residence or any other criteria of similar nature (deemed residency rule).