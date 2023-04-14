Residential vs Commercial: Tips to optimize your property taxes in FY24

Residential properties are typically valued based on market value, while commercial properties are often assessed based on their income-generating potential. This means that commercial property owners need to take a different approach when it comes to budgeting for property taxes. They need to factor in the potential income they will generate, as well as any expenses related to maintaining the property, in order to accurately assess their tax liability. Residential property owners, on the other hand, may have a more straightforward tax assessment process, but should still consider all factors that may affect their property value. Working with a trusted financial advisor or tax professional can help property owners develop an effective tax budgeting strategy that takes into account all relevant factors, ensuring they are prepared for the costs and avoiding any surprises that may impact their financial stability.