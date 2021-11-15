Grievance redressal relating to financial services, including banking and digital payments is set to become easier as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) integrated ombudsman scheme (ISO) is now operational.

Under ISO, you can lodge your complaints related to banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and digital transaction companies at one place. The scheme will have one portal, one email and one address where you can report your complaint, track its status, submit related documents and even receive feedback.

“All lending done by NBFCs and banks, whether through a digital interface, fintech or directly and all prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) defined transactions will be covered under this," said Srinath Sridharan, governance council member at Fintech Association Consumer Empowerment (FACE) and strategic counsel & independent markets commentator.

An ombudsman is a public authority that a consumer can approach if not satisfied by the internal grievance redressal mechanism of a financial institution. While ombudsman schemes related to banking and payments fall under the purview of RBI, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has appointed an ombudsman mechanism related to insurance and for real estate, one can approach the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera). A grievance redressal portal to lodge a complaint is available on the respective websites of the three regulators.

ISO covers only RBI-regulated financial institutions and other entities.

Until now, three different ombudsman schemes devoted to these three categories were functional. The Banking Ombudsman Scheme (BOS) has been functional since 1995, whereas the Ombudsman Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies (OSNBFC) and Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions were recently launched in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“One nation, one ombudsman is a progressive step in bringing together the currently differently held redressal framework into an integrated one," said Sridharan. “It will enhance the speed and efficiency of consumer grievances being redressed by the regulated entities."

Earlier this year, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said during the announcement of the scheme that an integrated ombudsman as against the three schemes working at present will make alternative dispute redressal mechanism simpler and more responsive to the customers of regulated entities as it will provide them with one centralized reference point.

