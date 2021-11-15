Resolve your banking and payment complaints through ISO

An ombudsman is a public authority that a consumer can approach if not satisfied by the internal grievance redressal mechanism of a financial institution. While ombudsman schemes related to banking and payments fall under the purview of RBI, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has appointed an ombudsman mechanism related to insurance and for real estate, one can approach the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera). A grievance redressal portal to lodge a complaint is available on the respective websites of the three regulators.