Understanding retail direct gilt account and how it compares with FDs and debt funds
Unlike debt mutual funds, where portfolio churn and mark-to-market movements affect returns, RDG allows investors to hold securities till maturity and receive the contracted cash flows—provided they do not exit early.
For most Indian households, debt investing begins and ends with fixed deposits. A smaller set ventures into debt mutual funds, often without a full understanding of interest rate risks. Direct investment in government securities—despite being among the safest instruments available—has historically remained out of reach for retail investors.