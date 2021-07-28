Retail Direct Gilt accounts add to investors’ choice

Returns: Returns are a function of the market movement over your holding period for any investment such as equity, debt, gold or any other asset class. Having said that, in the context of comparison between RDG Accounts and Gilt mutual funds, one concept needs to be understood. That concept is hold-till-maturity (HTM). When you buy a bond, i.e. G-Sec or any other bond and hold till maturity, you get the return initially contracted. That is, at the time of maturity of the bond, the market level may be higher or lower than earlier, but that is not relevant. You get the maturity proceeds according to the terms, which is the face value. However, when you sell the bond prior to maturity, the price is subject to the market level at that time, which is referred to as mark-to-market (MTM). In an RDG Account, you can do HTM, provided you have the requisite investment horizon. In mutual funds, there are the usual Gilt funds that are open-ended and will always have a portfolio maturity, where you cannot do HTM. Nonetheless, there are Gilt funds positioned as maturity roll-down and there are target maturity funds with a defined maturity date where you can do HTM.