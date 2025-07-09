Retail funds in GIFT City: What investors must know about tax implications
Summary
The launch of India’s first open-ended retail fund in GIFT City opens a new investment avenue—but leaves Indian investors grappling with unclear tax treatment under existing trust taxation norms.
A new global gateway has opened for Indian retail investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story