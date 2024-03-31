Retail investors and the fixation with equity MFs
Summary
- As per data put out by the Amfi in December, over 95% of the AUM in debt MFs comes from corporate entities, while over 90% of equity AUM comes from retail and HNI investors.
Retail investors predominantly invest in equity mutual fundsand, as per data put out by the Association of Mutual Funds in India in December, over 95% of the assets under management (AUM) in debt mutual funds (MFs) comes from corporate entities, while over 90% of equity AUM comes from retail and HNI (high net worth individuals) investors. This dichotomy is puzzling on two fronts. First, if you consider overall fixed deposit (FD) volumes, it outstrips the MF industry itself. Further, if you add PF balance, post office savings and the like, it is clear that retail investors do consider investing in fixed income instruments. However, they have not really participated in debt MFs. Retail investment in liquid and overnight funds is less than ₹55,000 crore compared to over ₹23 trillion (as per central bank data) held in current and savings accounts (CASA) in the country.