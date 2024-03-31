Retail investors and the fixation with equity MFs

Here’s a simple test for you. When you next check your bank account statement, see how much surplus money you had each month (after paying all your expenses and EMIs) for the past 12 months. Then calculate the extra returns you would have made by deploying this surplus in liquid funds. As a simple proxy, you can use 6.5% as the return liquid funds have made in the last year (Note: Past performance may or may not be sustained in future). Compare that with the interest rate your bank provides you in your savings account. I am certain you will be surprised at the amount of extra money you could have made. I certainly was, and once I had figured out the difference, I switched to debt funds at once. And, by deploying ₹23 trillion in CASA in India, investors are foregoing almost ₹60,000 crore of additional return potential each year!