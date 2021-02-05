Retail investors can soon open accounts with RBI for investing in govt bonds

In a major structural reform, The Reserve Bank of India will soon allow retail investors open Gilt or G-Sec accounts with the central bank, a move that will help deepen bond markets in India.

RBI will soon issue guidelines for this process. India will join a handful of countries where retail investors have direct access to government bonds - both primary and secondary - the RBI chief said.

The platform will be called "Retail Direct".

"As part of continuing efforts to increase retail participation in government securities and to improve ease of access, it has been decided to move beyond aggregator model and provide retail investors online access to the government securities market – both primary and secondary - along with the facility to open their gilt securities account (‘Retail Direct’) with the RBI. Details of the facility will be issued separately," RBI said in a statement.

"Encouraging retail participation in the Government securities market has been the focus area of the Government of India and the RBI. Accordingly, several initiatives viz. introduction of non-competitive bidding in primary auctions, permitting stock exchanges to act as aggregators/facilitators for retail investors and allowing odd-lot segment in the NDS-OM secondary market, have been taken in the past," the central bank said.

The RBI today kept rates steady at record low levels as widely expected and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.

The repo rate or RBI's key lending rate was held at 4% while the reverse repo rate or its borrowing rate was left unchanged at 3.35%.

The repo rate has been cut by a total 115 basis points since March 2020 to cushion the shock from the pandemic, following a 135 bps reduction since beginning of 2019.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the MPC unanimously decided to keep rates on hold. He said that the economy's growth outlook had improved and that inflation was expected to remain within the RBI's targeted range over the next few quarters.

