Retail investors’ ever-lasting love for equity mutual funds continues to blossom
Around 82% of individual investor assets are held in equity, while majority of institutional assets are in liquid schemes, as revealed by the AMFI’s industry trends data for Sept 2023
After registering an increase of 19.84 percent in one year’s time, assets managed by the Indian mutual fund industry spiked from ₹39.88 trillion in September 2022 to ₹47.79 trillion in Sept 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message