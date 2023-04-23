Retail investors are suckers for beaten down stocks, show data

Similar is the case with some of the other stocks. For instance, the number of retail shareholders in Adani Power stood at 549,000 as of FY2021 but it more than doubled to 1.76 million as of FY2023. At Adani Ports, their numbers jumped from 390,000 in FY2021 to 1.07 million in FY2023. IDFC First Bank saw the numbers swell from 1.14 million in FY2021 to 1.65 million in FY2023. Telecom firm MTNL’s case is even more compelling. While its market share in the telecom sector nosedived, the number of shareholders surged from 153,459 in FY2021 to 180,512 in FY2023. JP Power, another beaten down stock, saw retail investor numbers skyrocket from 360,000 in FY2021 to 1.44 million in FY2023