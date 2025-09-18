Should retail investors mimic professional fund managers?
Retail investors can they keep their investment process boring. Choose a few good funds, invest regularly regardless of market conditions, and largely ignore the endless stream of market commentary and product launches.
A recent article doing the rounds on social media gained attention for all the right reasons. It meticulously explained how many stocks an investor should own, discussing diversification strategies, sector allocation, and the mathematics of portfolio risk reduction. The analysis was thorough, well-researched, and would make any finance professor proud. Yet there was something uncomfortable, not because of any flaws in the reasoning, but because of what it represented.