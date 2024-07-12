F&O trading: Do retail investors really need Sebi's big brother oversight?
Summary
- In F&O trading, increasing lot sizes or bumping up margins might be a good idea to reduce the impact of the systemic risk
- Reducing the number of expiries in the week reduces the zero-days-to-expiry rush
A working committee on futures and options trading has made three key recommendations to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to curb “excessive speculation" in the derivatives market in India, according to a report by Moneycontrol. These include raising contract sizes fivefold, increasing margins closer to expiry, and limiting the number of expiry dates to one per week per exchange.