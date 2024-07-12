F&O trading: Do retail investors really need Sebi's big brother oversight?

I have two thoughts. First, the derivatives market has a layer of systemic risk, as the exchanges stand guarantee for settlement. Indeed, they maintain a large amount as margins (roughly 10% of notional size), and have a little bit of their own capital as a guarantee fund. But with options trading hitting premium turnover levels of about ₹50,000 crores a day with a notional value to premium ratio of 500+, a really big black swan move (10% lower or upper circuit) could easily wipe out the margin of many option sellers.