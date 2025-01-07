When to take a step back from the stock markets

This endeavor is fraught with risk because even though “pandemic investors" have been lulled into a false sense of complacency, the stock markets are anything but a safe space. If we look at the last two decades of Nifty 50 returns and calculate the annualized returns over rolling two-year periods, the median annualized return is only 12.9%. The median is the most likely scenario, and in this scenario, Vitthal’s corpus would grow from ₹20 lakhs now to ₹25.5 lakhs by the end of 2026. As a result, his corpus would fall short of his daughter’s college fees by ₹4.5 lakhs.