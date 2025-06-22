Retail investors to ride the algo wave with Sebi’s new trading framework
Gopesh Mittal , Kishan M. Nair 4 min read 22 Jun 2025, 12:35 PM IST
Summary
SEBI’s 2025 rules democratize algorithmic trading, bridging the gap between investment advice and execution for retail investors, promising seamless, automated, and disciplined stock trading.
For decades, mutual funds have dominated Indian investing due to their convenience and promise of steady returns. Equities, in contrast, required hands-on effort—stock selection, timing trades, managing emotions—creating friction for retail investors.
