A few success stories and the promise of financial freedom may make full-time trading seem more tempting and exciting to some people than a day job, but most do not achieve the success they imagined.
How retail traders navigate full-time trading risks
SummaryRising trading costs, larger contract sizes, and low odds of gains stack the odds against full-time traders.
A few success stories and the promise of financial freedom may make full-time trading seem more tempting and exciting to some people than a day job, but most do not achieve the success they imagined.
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