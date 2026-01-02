Rethinking Money: How you should prepare for 2026

Pranay Ranjan Dwivedi

SBI Pension Funds

What is your plan for your money?

I expect returns to be moderate in 2026. With most interest rate cuts already behind us, debt investments will focus on accrual assets. Equities are expected to deliver double digit returns as worst of the earnings cycle is behind us. I will continue to increase and maintain equity allocation at optimum level as Indian equities remain important for long term value creation. Exposure to gold, silver and alternate assets can further diversify the portfolio and offer natural hedge during volatile times. Overall the emphasis should be on balanced asset allocation, steady compounding and disciplined investing rather than short term market timing.