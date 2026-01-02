Forecasts aren’t prophecy—they offer a glimpse into market sentiment. Our New Year special asks experts not for perfect numbers, but how they interpret the economy and the world around them—and how that shapes their money moves. The message is clear: discipline beats prediction. Stay invested. Stay diversified. Here’s how that thinking is shaping their approach to 2026, and what’s likely to keep their sectors busy.
Rethinking Money: How you should prepare for 2026
SummaryExperts focus less on predictions and more on disciplined, diversified strategies as they navigate 2026’s shifting economic landscape.
