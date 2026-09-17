Rethinking the ₹1 crore myth: Why the traditional Indian retirement number is failing

For decades, ₹1 crore was regarded as the golden standard for a secure retirement. However, the latest Bharosa Talks India Retirement Index Study (IRIS) 6.0, conducted by Axis Max Life Insurance, highlights a growing realisation among urban Indians that this traditional benchmark no longer guarantees long-term financial comfort.

Shrinking confidence in ₹ 1 crore In 2025, 77% of urban Indians felt that ₹1 crore or less would suffice for retirement. By 2026, that figure dropped to 70%, reflecting diminishing trust in the landmark amount.

Accumulation numbers reveal an even larger issue: urban Indians have built only 28% of their target retirement corpus on average, exposing a stark divide between expected goals and actual savings.

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Scepticism toward the ₹1 crore milestone is especially high among wealthier households and metro dwellers:

High Earners (Income above ₹ 15 lakh): Only 51% view ₹ 1 crore or less as sufficient.

Metro Residents: 63% consider the ₹ 1 crore benchmark enough.

Tier I Cities: 73% rely on the ₹ 1 crore figure.

Tier II Cities: 77% believe ₹ 1 crore is adequate. These variations reflect distinct personal realities. Individual corpus needs depend heavily on current lifestyle standards, post-retirement expenses, target age, ongoing inflation, healthcare requirements, and projected longevity.

Awareness vs longevity anxiety While 61% of urban Indians know the exact corpus required to sustain their present lifestyle, knowing the target has not translated into achieving it.

A mere 11% of respondents believe their accumulated funds will last their entire lifetime. Conversely, 39% fear their savings may run out within five years of retiring.

Rise of early retirement ambition Retirement is no longer strictly associated with turning 60. Seven in 10 urban Indians express a desire to leave the workforce early if financially secure.

Among those aiming for early exit, half aspire to achieve Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) before age 50. Yet, with the average accumulated savings sitting at just 28% of target goals, a massive gap remains between ambition and actual readiness.

Shifting generational mindsets on savings One in two urban Indians advocates starting retirement planning with their very first paycheque. On average, respondents believe retirement planning should begin at age 31, but priorities vary by age group:

Gen Z: Believes planning should start at age 29; 62% are already actively investing for retirement.

Millennials: Advocates starting at age 31; 70% have begun investing.

Gen X+: Suggests starting at age 34; 75% are actively investing. Overall readiness and health perspectives The multidimensional IRIS 6.0 framework tracks financial, health, and emotional preparedness. India's overall preparedness score edged up to 49 in 2026 (from 48 in 2025 and 44 in 2022). Financial readiness rose slightly to 52 (up from 51), health readiness held at 46, and emotional readiness dipped to 57 (down from 58).

Healthcare costs pose a significant threat once active income ends. While 75% of respondents expect to stay healthy during retirement, this represents a slight drop from 79% in 2025, indicating rising awareness of health risks.