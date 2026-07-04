Want to retire early? Achieving FIRE strategy ‘never been easier’ says this investor — We explore the opportunities

Grant Sabatier, investor and author of ‘Financial Freedom’ who grew his net worth from near “nothing” to over $1 million in five years told Business Insider he believes that achieving FIRE — financial freedom, retire early — has “never been easier to do”.
Sabatier began investing in the 2010s and “rode a strong bull market” to achieve FIRE in his 30s, as per the report. The publication added that he did acknowledge that some challenges were tougher today — higher housing costs, inflation and market headwinds, but still thinks that the FIRE philosophy has evolved over the past decade and a half to become more “accessible, broader and flexible”.
Asked about what he would advise investors looking to take the FIRE path, Sabatier said it he believes it is attainable for anyone. “I think FIRE is attainable for everyone. Literally everyone. It just depends. The timeline becomes different, and the tradeoffs become different, and they're largely personal,” he told BI.
A movement among millennial and younger workers, Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) is a financial movement that calls for reducing expenditure in order to enable extreme savings (up to 75% of income) and investments with the goal of building enough corpus to retire at a younger age.
The most basic FIRE calculation is to multiply your current annual expense by 25 and take that as the goal needed to retire comfortably. Once retired, most withdraw 3-4% of their savings annually to cover expenses.
Apart from the traditional FIRE strategy the other paths include:
According to Sabatier, the early days FIRE philosophy focused more on cutting spend, while today, the focus is on maximising income. He believes the internet (social media and digital tools) allow one to start online businesses and take on side hustles as a means to multiplying income streams and accelerating the FIRE path.
Moving beyond the traditional job is key, according to Sabatier. He however cautioned that not every side hustle will work and competition is increased, but the overall opportunity is much larger. For those taking baby steps, he recommended making two lists to compare and identify their personal opportunity in the overlaps — list 1: Things I am good at and list 2: Things I enjoy doing.
Sabatier further noted that there is no one size fits all. Each person will have to mix, match and personalise to map out their own financial strategy ala “choose your own adventure” mode. “Everyone's life is different... You can just choose what it means to you, and then discard the rest,” he advised.
He did acknowledge that those with lower incomes are most disadvantaged when it comes to achieving a financially stable early retirement. Inflation and housing costs in particular play spoilsport. He added that factors such as expenses, location, and obligations could also stretch the timeline, but not make it completely impossible.
“I do feel like it's getting more difficult to do if you just are making minimum wage and trying to keep up with housing costs. Inflation has been significantly higher than I could have anticipated, and that disproportionately impacts people who make less money,” he stated.
According to the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, FIRE is generally achievable for many people in 2026, but requires high savings rate, consistent investing over many years, increasing earning power, disciplined spending, and a long-term mindset.
More income opportunities it said can come from remote work opportunities, freelancing and consulting to supplement investment income, and starting a digital business to create recurring revenue streams.
On mistakes to avoid it cautioned against chasing speculative investments, not planning for taxes, underestimating healthcare and insurance costs, ignoring inflation, and relying on a single source of income.
Rather than aiming only for “retire early”, many people now focus on financial independence—building enough wealth to have greater freedom over when, how, and whether they work, it added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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