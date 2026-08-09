Retired but haven’t withdrawn your EPF yet? Here’s when the corpus stops earning interest

If you are a salaried employee, you most likely have an EPF account, where a portion of your salary is deposited every month and your employer makes a matching contribution. Over the years, these contributions, along with interest credited by EPFO, can build a substantial retirement corpus.
Because of this, many retirees assume that if the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance is left untouched after retirement, it will continue earning interest indefinitely and keep growing through the power of compounding.
However, that is not the case. EPFO follows a fixed rule on how long interest will be credited and after that period, the amount lying in the account stops earning further interest, even if you have not withdrawn it.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) continues to give you interest even after you stop working or leave your job, until you turn 58, according to the retirement fund body's FAQ section.
However, if you stop working on or after attaining 55 years of age, EPFO will continue to give interest for a maximum period of 3 years. After that, the account becomes inoperative and interest is no longer credited.
In case you retired at the age of 58, but have not withdrawn your EPF savings, then it interest will be continued to be credited for three years after retirement, that is, up to the age of 61, EPFO clarified in a X (formerly Twitter) post earlier.
Although EPFO members are generally advised to withdraw their savings before the account becomes inoperative, this does not mean the money is locked or lost. The balance remains safe with EPFO and can still be claimed later by the member or by nominee in the event of the original account holder's death.
The current EPF interest rate at 8.25% per annum. The employee and employer's mandatory PF contribution is limited to 12% of the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000, translating to ₹1,800 per month from each party. Any contribution above this amount must be voluntary.
EPF withdrawals are exempt from tax if an employee has completed five years or more of continuous service, meaning if you withdraw your funds after this specified period, then no TDS will be deducted.
This continuous service is not limited to a single employer. If an employee changes jobs and transfers the EPF balance to the new employer instead of withdrawing it, the earlier service period is also counted.
EPF withdrawals before five years of continuous service may also not attract tax if the reason behind the move involves termination from employment due to ill health, closure of the employer's business or other genuine circumstances beyond the employee's control leading to termination.
When you are retired or set to retire in a few years, the first concern for many is maintaining stable savings and a reliable income, especially now that you know your EPF balance will also stop earning interest after a certain period.
Senior citizens, in particular, looking for steady payouts and guaranteed returns can consider fixed income schemes that provide some financial security.
Individuals should note that investing in fixed income is not a one-time activity. The investor should review their portfolio performance on a half-yearly or yearly basis and make changes if required.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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