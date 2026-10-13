Retired early? EPFO explains how long members continue earning interest, how to recover inoperative account

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) considers any member account with no contributions for three consecutive years after you have retired or reached 55 years of age (whichever is later) or moved abroad as “inoperative”.
In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the EPFO clarified the conditions under which a subscriber's account becomes inoperative at the time of retirement. Check here:
According to the retirement fund body's rules, any member account which has no contributions for three consecutive years after you have retired or reach 55 years of age (whichever is later) or moved abroad, is considered inoperative. The statutory body further states that such inoperative accounts will continue to earn interest till the member is 58 years of age on record.
According to data shared at the last EPF board meeting, there are 31.83 lakh inoperative accounts, amounting to ₹10,181 crore as of 31 March 2025. This figure excludes international workers.
If you are 55-58 years old and not yet retired, have your current employer direct Provident Fund contributions to your existing EPF account. This can be done either online or offline. If you are 55 and older and retired, you can withdraw the amount from your EPF account or choose an annuity plan for a pension.
Even after retirement, your EPF account remains with a standing credit until you withdraw the funds. This is because even when your account becomes inactive or inoperative, your 12-digit unique ID number, or Universal Account Number (UAN), remains active. Notably, however, if EPF deposits are halted for three consecutive years and the account is tagged as inoperative, you will no longer receive interest credits.
EPF members who have taken a break, are freelancers or self-employed, or have worked with an employer not mandated to make EPF contributions for employees and have not made deposits for three years may sometimes find their accounts inoperative. You can activate your UAN and recover access to your account to ensure a smooth process for your PF funds.
Returning members, or members aged 55 to 58 who are not retired, must ensure that monthly contributions from their current employer are directed to their existing EPF account.
This can be done either online or offline. Take the following steps to recover access:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.