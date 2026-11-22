Two retired Delhi Development Authority (DDA) employees can receive their pending gratuity of nearly ₹34 lakh, after the Supreme Court ruled that their retirement benefits cannot be withheld indefinitely because the government has challenged their acquittal in a corruption case. The court said retired employees should not be made to wait for years for their terminal benefits when the trial court's acquittal order remains in force and there is no stay on it.

In its November 16 judgment in Delhi Development Authority vs Rajender Kumar Sharma and another, the Supreme Court dismissed two appeals filed by DDA against orders directing it to release the employees' gratuity with applicable interest. The relief is subject to the employees giving an undertaking to refund the amount, along with interest, if the pending judicial proceedings eventually go against them.

Why did DDA withhold the gratuity? The two employees, Rajender Kumar Sharma and Satendra Pal, joined DDA in 1984. Sharma initially worked as a lower division clerk, while Pal joined as an assistant field investigator. Both were subsequently promoted and retired from service in 2021 and 2018, respectively.

Their gratuity was withheld because of a corruption case dating back to 2001. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government had registered an FIR against several officials, including the two employees, alleging that they had included fictitious names in a survey of slum dwellers eligible for relocation and alternative plots, allegedly in connivance with property dealers.

In February 2017, a special court convicted four co-accused but acquitted Sharma, Pal and seven others. The state subsequently approached the Delhi High Court, seeking permission to appeal against their acquittal. The High Court issued notice in August 2017, but the challenge remained pending.

DDA withheld gratuity of ₹18,52,224 payable to Sharma and ₹15,43,113 payable to Pal, citing Rule 69(1)(c) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972. The provision bars payment of gratuity until the conclusion of departmental or judicial proceedings and the issuance of final orders.

What did the Supreme Court say? The employees approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in 2023 after DDA rejected their representations seeking release of gratuity. In January 2026, the tribunal directed DDA to release the amounts with applicable interest, subject to an undertaking by the employees to refund the money with interest if the judicial proceedings ultimately went against them.

The Delhi High Court upheld the tribunal's decision in March 2026. DDA subsequently challenged the orders before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court held that the mere pendency of the state's application seeking permission to appeal against the acquittal could not justify withholding the employees' terminal benefits, particularly when no stay had been granted against the trial court's judgment.

The bench also distinguished the case from its decision in Bikram Chand Rana vs Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (2026), which dealt with an employee whose criminal trial was still pending. In the present case, the trial had concluded with an acquittal, making the gratuity payable.

The court observed that an appellate court could overturn the acquittal, but until that happened, the acquittal continued to hold the field.

Why did the court allow gratuity with a refund condition? The Supreme Court said the undertaking to refund the money was intended to balance two competing interests: protecting public funds and ensuring that retired employees could access benefits earned over decades of service.

It noted that requiring retired employees to wait indefinitely for appellate proceedings against their acquittal to conclude could make their pensionary benefits practically meaningless.

The bench said employees should not suffer because of prolonged proceedings initiated by the state, particularly when the delay was not attributable to them.