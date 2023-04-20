Is a retired employee eligible for a home renovation loan?2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Retired govt employees can avail home loans for renovation & additional floor; factors include approved plans & estimates from contractor. Inheritance property's sale profit subject to capital gains tax.
I am a 55-year-old retired government employee who wants to renovate my house, build another floor and lease it out for an additional source of income. Am I eligible for a home loan or should I make partial withdrawal from my provident fund (PF)?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×