Is a retired employee eligible for a home renovation loan?

When a property is received by way of inheritance or as a gift, it is not taxable for the receiver. However, if this is subsequently sold, the profit will be subject to capital gains tax . In such a case, the categorisation of capital gains (short term or long term) for taxation purposes will depend on the duration for which the property was held by your grandparent and later by you. A marginal tax rate is applicable on short term capital gains whereas a flat tax rate of 20% is applicable on long term capital gains. The difference between the sale price and the cost price of the property will be the capital gains on the sale of the property.

