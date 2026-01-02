Retired officer duped out of ₹90 lakh in digital arrest scam: 5 ways to stay safe online

According to a recent report by India Today, a 73-year-old retired Finance Department officer from Lucknow was trapped in an elaborate cyber fraud. In the scam, fraudsters posed as officials from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell.
The victim, Amarjeet Singh, was kept under ‘digital arrest’ for nearly 25 days. He was threatened through video calls and told that an arrest warrant had been issued against him at the cyber police station in Mumbai. Under pressure, the scammers coerced him into transferring money for a supposed investigation.
Feeling isolated and panicked, Singh ended up transferring nearly ₹90 lakh through RTGS, UPI and by breaking fixed deposits. The fraud came to light only when his son noticed his distressed behaviour and alerted the cyber police. Since then, police have frozen part of the money and launched a multi-state probe.
This case is another example of the importance of staying informed and vigilant. It also highlights how fear-driven cyber scams are evolving in the country. Considering the above scam, here are the key lessons for future borrowers, senior citizens, bank account holders, and credit card users to protect themselves from such scams.
As digital transactions grow, vigilance, not just wealth, has become an individual's most valuable asset.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.