Retired officer duped out of ₹90 lakh in digital arrest scam: 5 ways to stay safe online

A retired officer lost his hard-earned savings in a digital arrest scam. Fraudsters had posed as cyber officials. This case highlights the importance of recognising warning signs, verifying claims, reporting suspicious activity promptly, and following safety measures for banking transactions. 

Shivam Shukla
Updated2 Jan 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Rising incidents of digital theft over the past two years have resulted in a significant amount of money being stolen from personal accounts.
Rising incidents of digital theft over the past two years have resulted in a significant amount of money being stolen from personal accounts.(iStockphoto)

According to a recent report by India Today, a 73-year-old retired Finance Department officer from Lucknow was trapped in an elaborate cyber fraud. In the scam, fraudsters posed as officials from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell.

How was the scam carried out?

The victim, Amarjeet Singh, was kept under ‘digital arrest’ for nearly 25 days. He was threatened through video calls and told that an arrest warrant had been issued against him at the cyber police station in Mumbai. Under pressure, the scammers coerced him into transferring money for a supposed investigation.

Feeling isolated and panicked, Singh ended up transferring nearly 90 lakh through RTGS, UPI and by breaking fixed deposits. The fraud came to light only when his son noticed his distressed behaviour and alerted the cyber police. Since then, police have frozen part of the money and launched a multi-state probe.

Also Read | Nagarjuna reveals his family member was under ‘digital arrest’ for 2 days

This case is another example of the importance of staying informed and vigilant. It also highlights how fear-driven cyber scams are evolving in the country. Considering the above scam, here are the key lessons for future borrowers, senior citizens, bank account holders, and credit card users to protect themselves from such scams.

Five key lessons to keep in mind:

  1. There is no such thing as a ‘digital arrest’:
    Under the Indian Constitution, there is no provision for digital arrest. Digital arrest, hence, is nothing but a scam. Law enforcement agencies do not arrest or investigate by holding anyone accountable digitally. They also never demand money, official documents or personal details over video calls or messaging applications.
  2. Never act under pressure or fear:
    Fraudsters deliberately create urgency and panic. This is done to prevent victims from thinking rationally and making informed decisions. If you ever face such pressure, never give in; instead, promptly reach out to the relevant authorities for help.
  3. Authorities never ask for money transfers:
    No police, court, or government agency will ask for funds to be transferred for “verification” or “investigation.” All such requests should be rejected firmly and clearly without any hesitation.
  4. Verify independently before taking action:
    Always verify claims by contacting local police, your bank, or a trusted family member. If you ever find yourself in such a situation, never panic; stay calm and respond professionally. Report all such calls, messages and emails to the concerned cyber cell authorities.
  5. Report suspicious activity immediately:
    If you encounter any such scam and suffer financial losses, you must report the entire incident to banks and cybercrime helplines promptly. Early reporting can help prevent account freezing, recovery calls, damage to credit scores and limit losses.

Also Read | How a ‘parcel’ led a 57-year-old Bengaluru woman to lose ₹32 crore

As digital transactions grow, vigilance, not just wealth, has become an individual's most valuable asset.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Digital TransactionsScamsPersonal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceRetired officer duped out of ₹90 lakh in digital arrest scam: 5 ways to stay safe online
More