Retirees will need to look beyond FDs

Banks have been reducing interest rates for some time now, following a series of repo rate cuts by the RBI to support economic growth. Repo rates have gone down from 6.50% in February 2019 to 4% now. Retail inflation touched a high of 7.35% in December 2019 and has remained above 6% since then, except in March 2020. So, the real rate of return from investment in a senior citizen’s five-year fixed deposit ‘Wecare’ (special FD introduced by SBI for senior citizens) offering a 6.20% interest, will be minus 73 basis points, considering the July inflation rate of 6.93%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.