Retirement 2.0: How seniors are turning passion into paychecks

Ann Jacob
6 min read7 May 2026, 11:24 AM IST
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Retirement is evolving for many seniors, who are turning their experience into income streams through various ventures.(Pexel)
Summary
Retirees are turning skills, hobbies and decades of experience into new income streams—from homestays and startups to care homes and social ventures.

At 65, Vijaya Chakravarty thought she was ready to retire. After a long career as a landscape designer, the idea of slowing down seemed natural. But retirement, as the 72-year-old writer and nature educator says, turned out to be less of an ending and more of a reinvention.

Today, retirees like Chakravarty are moving beyond quiet sunset years and turning decades of experience into second income streams. From homestays and startups to writing, consulting and social ventures, the post-60 phase is increasingly becoming one where passion also pays.

For Vijaya, the shift began during the pandemic. Armed with years of landscape expertise and a little “digital aid” from her granddaughter, she started conducting webinars. “Some people pay me, some don’t,” she said, but the hobby quickly became professional work.

She soon returned to writing, her first love. Her work drew commissions, advances and royalties from organisations such as the National Book Trust, NGOs and government bodies. She also leads nature trails for schools and organisations.

Her relationship with money has evolved too. “I’m more careful with money now. Earlier, I had a free flow of money. Now I spend on upskilling, managing my money flow from sales, and keeping costs tight.”

Having “invested well” during her working years, Vijaya sees her current earnings as a bonus rather than a necessity.

“I’ve stopped saving for my children because they are doing well. My earnings now are for my grandchildren,” she said, adding that she would rather spend on “experiences” for them, such as wildlife sanctuary visits.

Also Read | Why you must plan for a 30-year retirement

Hosting a homestay

At 83, John V. Abraham lives in a house that doubles up as both a home and an income source.

A former civil engineer and project manager who spent decades working in municipal approvals and construction, John returned to Kerala at 60. In 2007, he built a three-storey structure specifically designed for the “off and on” occupancy model of a homestay.

“The house is in my custody most of the time, and I get almost the same income as a rental,” John explained.

By using the upper floors for guests visiting for holidays or weddings, he has built a self-sustaining ecosystem. Unlike his earlier years, when he relied primarily on bank interest, his homestay income and appreciation in land value now allow him to remain financially independent without dipping into his core savings.

Startup grit

Sameer Kapoor’s post-retirement journey reflects the realities of “sweat equity.”

Along with a group of senior corporate friends, he launched a video archival startup that documented students’ extracurricular activities. Despite their professional experience, the business entered a prolonged “burn” phase.

“We had the capacity of running a sprint, and we had actually entered a marathon,” Sameer recalled.

Eventually, the founders had to pivot as the spending began eating into their core savings.

But Sameer did not stop experimenting. He later moved into professional management for the social sector, helping set up rural hubs and launching Village Square, a platform focused on bringing positive rural stories to urban audiences.

His guiding principle stemmed from a strategy built decades earlier: securing an independent income source before taking risks.

“Make sure you have one source of income that allows your family to maintain their lifestyle protected. Don't ever compromise on that,” Sameer said.

By safeguarding his family’s lifestyle through earlier property investments, he says he earned the “freedom to experiment” in his 60s.

Also Read | Why your retirement target isn’t as impossible as it looks

Leaving a legacy

Thomas Mathew spent 42 years in the shipping industry in West Asia. Returning to India as a widower in 2019, his retirement principle was simple: live independently without burdening his children.

While researching senior care homes, Thomas became aware of the “abandonment” stigma attached to such facilities. That prompted him to build something focused on dignity, care and independence.

Thomas converted his ancestral property in Kerala into Grace Maniyattu Homes (GMH) an assisted living care home, which is a dual-wing assisted living facility with more than 15 rooms.

“I ended up spending all my retirement funds on the construction... now I see it as an investment,” he said.

Though returns are still evolving, the project offers him both personal security and an active decision-making role. He has also partnered with a hospital for routine check-ups and engaged a consultancy to support administration.

“This ensures this project is equipped to take care of my medical needs as well,” he added.

Thomas admitted that one of his biggest financial mistakes during his working years was poor accounting discipline.

“At the time, there was not much guidance on investments as well,” he said, adding that he initially relied heavily on fixed deposits before later moving into real estate investments.

A social startup

At 62, Malti Jaswal heads Inspiring Seniors Foundation, a two-year-old non-profit focused on healthy and purposeful ageing.

The organisation works to create awareness and structured opportunities for seniors to stay intellectually, socially and emotionally engaged while contributing to society.

Initially funded through her savings and family support, the foundation shifted to a subscription model from April 2026 and is now exploring partnerships, impact funding and CSR support.

While the organisation focuses on volunteer engagement, Jaswal noted that many retirees are now actively seeking to monetise their skills.

“Let's just segment them, the immediate retirees, they would definitely want a second source of income because let's say they have 25-30 years going by today’s life span. So, they're worried whether the savings will be enough or not. Getting paid for your professional work also has a sense of worth attached to it. But the ones who are in their 70s or 80s are not looking for monetization because they already feel that they have done enough. Unless they are hard-pressed for money,” she explained.

Discussing retirees without pension support, Jaswal said many avoid reverse mortgages and instead supplement monthly expenses through tuitions, coaching, consulting and other forms of work.

“This trend is growing because you have so much time on hand and nothing to do with your knowledge and experience. For seniors to monetise skills is not a very straightforward and easy route… There is a need for reskilling for the seniors as well,” she noted.

Also Read | How much can you safely withdraw from your retirement corpus?

The new blueprint

Retirement, for many, is no longer an exit—it is a pivot.

As these stories show, building a post-retirement income stream often requires a combination of financial caution, flexibility and purpose.

“Liquidity matters more than ever; flexibility is key. Keep the model lean and scalable, not capital-heavy. Partnerships can multiply impact without proportionate financial outlay. Avoid chasing scale too early as stability precedes growth. And most importantly, financial decisions must align with life-stage priorities, not past habits,” concluded Jaswal.

For seniors who successfully generate a second income, how that surplus is managed depends largely on their financial foundation.

Amol Joshi, founder of PlanRupee Investment Services, categorized retirees into two groups.

The first is the “survival” retiree with a minimal nest egg. Since they depend on secondary income for everyday expenses, preserving capital becomes critical. Such retirees, he says, should focus on low-risk instruments like fixed deposits, recurring deposits and short-duration debt funds.

The second group includes retirees with a secure pension or financial cushion. For them, secondary income becomes a tool for philanthropy, legacy-building or passion projects.

Joshi recommends a “50-50” split—allocating half the surplus toward personal ventures and investing the remainder into tax-efficient hybrid funds.

“Hybrid funds offer a balanced exposure to equity for wealth creation without the extreme volatility of pure equity portfolios,” he concluded.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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